New AAA and AA football polls see movement in six of 10 spots
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Monday means new polls, and this week sees a 60 percent difference in the rankings from seven days ago.
In AAA, Shanley remains the only unbeaten, but a battle between last week’s No. 2 Minot Magicians and No. 3 Sheyenne Mustangs saw the two flip places this week.
Here is the new AAA Football poll:
- Shanley (20) — 100 points — 6-0 Record — Last week: 1st
- Sheyenne — 78 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 3rd
- Minot — 54 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 2nd
- Bismarck — 48 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 4th
- Davies — 14 points — 3-3 Record — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: Mandan (3-3), Century (2-4)
In AA, Dickinson and Jamestown battled in the Queen City and the home team came out on top. Because of that, there was movement in three through five of the poll.
Here is the new AA Football poll:
- Fargo North (19) — 95 points — 6-0 Record — Last week: 1st
- Fargo South — 65 points — 3-3 Record — Last week: 2nd
- Dickinson — 61 — 5-1 Record — Last week: 5th
- Jamestown — 31 points — 4-2 Record — Last week: 3rd
- Red River — 29 points — 4-3 Record — Last week: 4th
Others receiving votes: Valley City (4-2), Horace (4-3)
