New AAA and AA football polls see movement in six of 10 spots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Monday means new polls, and this week sees a 60 percent difference in the rankings from seven days ago.

In AAA, Shanley remains the only unbeaten, but a battle between last week’s No. 2 Minot Magicians and No. 3 Sheyenne Mustangs saw the two flip places this week.

Here is the new AAA Football poll:

Shanley (20) — 100 points — 6-0 Record — Last week: 1st Sheyenne — 78 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 3rd Minot — 54 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 2nd Bismarck — 48 points — 5-1 Record — Last week: 4th Davies — 14 points — 3-3 Record — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Mandan (3-3), Century (2-4)

In AA, Dickinson and Jamestown battled in the Queen City and the home team came out on top. Because of that, there was movement in three through five of the poll.

Here is the new AA Football poll:

Fargo North (19) — 95 points — 6-0 Record — Last week: 1st Fargo South — 65 points — 3-3 Record — Last week: 2nd Dickinson — 61 — 5-1 Record — Last week: 5th Jamestown — 31 points — 4-2 Record — Last week: 3rd Red River — 29 points — 4-3 Record — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Valley City (4-2), Horace (4-3)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.