ND veterans pay respects at war memorials, honored for service

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - A special honor for four North Dakota veterans Sunday.

Major General Robert Schulte, George Masters, Dave Liebig and Thomas Schneider were chosen to lay a wreath during the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Four N.D. veterans participate in wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Four N.D. veterans participate in wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier(KFYR)

More than 100 North Dakota veterans are in Washington, D.C. Sunday and Monday for the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Also at Arlington National Cemetery, two women veterans on the Honor Flight were recognized for their service.

Linda Fournier signed up for the Marines after high school and served in Vietnam. She served from 1968 to 1971

Cindy Torpen enlisted in the Army in 1971. She served until 1975.

Linda Fournier and Cindy Torpen were recognized for their service at a ceremony at Arlington...
Linda Fournier and Cindy Torpen were recognized for their service at a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery(KFYR)

The group stopped at the Iwo Jima Memorial, also known as the United States Marine Corps War Memorial. It was dedicated in 1954 to all Marines who have given their lives in defense of the United States since 1775.

ND veterans pose for photos at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial
ND veterans pose for photos at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial(KFYR)

The group’s final stop of the day was at the Vietnam and Korean War memorials.

For many, it was a chance to find the names of friends lost in the war and the reason they wanted to make this trip.

“You look at this wall, there are 59,000 names of young men. I was lucky,” said Vietnam veteran Rodney Miller.

Miller was able to find the names of two friends he lost during the Vietnam War.

Brian Benesh, Dickinson, is overcome with emotion at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Brian Benesh, Dickinson, is overcome with emotion at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial(KFYR)

Monday, the group will tour the U.S. Capitol before returning home.

The public is invited to welcome them home. They’re scheduled to arrive at the Bismarck airport at 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator John Hoeven, Senator Kevin Cramer, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong
Hoeven, Cramer, Armstrong react to passage of funding bill to avert a government shutdown
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Tigirlily Gold sang the national anthem at Lambeau Field Thursday
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold sings the National Anthem at Packers Game
Man killed in I-94 crash east of Dickinson

Latest News

Bismarck's Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles
Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Sports
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather
First News at Five SUNDAY
ND Outdoors