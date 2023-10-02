Montana’s lawmakers react to last-second concurrent resolution, avoiding government shutdown

Montana lawmakers react to stopgap bill.
Montana lawmakers react to stopgap bill.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown Saturday after it passed a 45-day stopgap bill. Montana’s lawmakers have mixed opinions on the resolution.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, voted against a short-term bill. He says by passing the concurrent resolution, both parties are continuing to extend Democratic policies.

“We saw all the Democrats join together with 125 Republicans to sell [the American people] short. We’re still fighting, that resolution was passed. We’re hoping now we can get back to working on the appropriation bills and funding the government in a responsible and transparent fashion,” said Rosendale on X.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, says he supported the resolution to make sure members of the military and border patrol get paid, as well as keep national parks open.

“Shutting down the government is not the answer to Congress’ fiscal insanity, and it only hurts Montanans. I will continue to fight to restore order to our budget process and secure Biden’s out-of-control southern border,” said Daines in a statement.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, says he worked with both Republicans and Democrats to reach an agreement to avoid a shutdown, keeping the troops paid.

“Now it’s time for Congress to work together on long-term solutions to address our country’s most pressing priorities, like lowering costs for working families, honoring the commitment we made to our veterans, securing the border, and ensuring our military has the tools they need to protect our country’s freedoms and combat Russian aggression,” said Tester in a statement.

Both the House and Senate will need to send 12 appropriation bills to President Joe Biden’s desk by November 17 to avoid another shutdown. Funding for the war in Ukraine and securing the southern border will be the most contentious issues.

