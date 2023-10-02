McKenzie County School District sees continued growth in enrollment

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - More families are calling McKenzie County home, which is increasing enrollment numbers for their school district.

McKenzie County School District Superintendent Steve Holen says there are more than 100 new students this year, bringing the district to 2,120. The district surpassed 2,000 students last year. Prior to the oil boom, McKenzie County had just over 500 students.

“Our enrollment numbers are good, there’s a challenge obviously finding teaching staff, which is getting more and more challenging every year, but for the most part, we’re in a good spot. We’re happy with it,” said Holen.

The biggest growth is in the lower grades, with more than 1,000 attending both Badlands and Fox Hills Elementary. Holen said class sizes are larger than he would like because of the limited number of elementary teachers.

“We would take another four or five elementary teachers right now if we could,” said Holen.

Holen said thanks to Governor Doug Burgum’s executive order, they are looking at interventionalists and instructional coaches to cover the gaps. Holen says they want to focus on growing teachers from within for the future.

“We’re looking at some of our paraprofessionals trying to see if they are interested in becoming classroom teachers. I think a lot of people realize the answer is within, we just need more people in our community and our school systems that aren’t licensed and try to get them licensed,” said Holen.

An enrollment study conducted in February showed that continued growth could result in the elementary schools exceeding capacity as early as 2025. Holen said staffing is their biggest challenge over capacity.

