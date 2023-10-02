Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack competed at the USA Girls Midwest Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana, this weekend, and are coming back with national titles.

Both girls competed individually in the 14U division Sunday. Araujo wrestled at 127 lbs, going a perfect 8-0. Kenfack wrestled at 110 lbs, and won seven of eight matches. The two combined for six pins; three each.

In the team portion Saturday, Araujo and Kenfack helped “Girls with Grit” finish 7th out of 30 teams.

