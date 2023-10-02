Bismarck Police Department begins using body cameras Monday

Bismarck Police Department will begin using body cameras Monday.
Bismarck Police Department will begin using body cameras Monday.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the Bismarck Police Department will begin using body cameras.

The Bismarck City Commission approved the use of body cams during the 2023 budget cycle. The department will also be getting new in-car cameras as well as cameras in interview rooms.

These devices will improve transparency, accountability and officer safety.

