Top-ranked South Dakota State beats 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 for 18th straight victory

UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Gronowski had a touchdown rushing and passing, and top-ranked South Dakota State beat 11th-ranked North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

South Dakota State (4-0), the defending Football Championship Subdivision champion, extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games dating to early in the 2022 campaign.

Gronowski scored on a 1-yard run on the first possession of the game and Davis gave SDSU a 14-0 lead on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. Davis made it 28-7 with the lone touchdown of the third quarter.

Tucker Large retrieved a punt that went over his head and eventually went the other way for a gain of 51 yards before being stopped by punter Luke Silvernale. Davis capped the 31-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown for a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Gronowski was 13 of 22 for 167 yards without an interception for South Dakota State.

Tommy Schuster threw for 118 yards and a score for North Dakota (2-2). The Fighting Hawks were held to just 100 yards in the first half and finished with 234.

It marked the sixth game between the two programs in their respective Division I eras. SDSU has won five of the meetings, including a 49-35 come-from-behind road victory on Oct. 21, 2022.

