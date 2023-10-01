Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein raises question about term limits

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2017, to hear testimony from Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away on Friday at the age of 90 while still holding office. This raises the question again if there should be term limits for our elected leaders in office.

Major news organizations put Senator Dianne Feinstein as the oldest member of Congress, passing away on Sept. 29. They report she was still voting and making decisions up until the day she passed. Reps. Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee of California, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are only a few of the lawmakers who asked, but she refused. Some people say that term limits should be in place.

“The reason is people get locked into their respective political jobs. I don’t think politics should be necessarily a person’s life’s work. It should be something we do as volunteers to serve the country and not something to just make oneself wealthier,” said Vanvechten Crane, of Bismarck.

Some say term limits shouldn’t be in place for representatives, but for the Senate as their terms are longer.

“For representatives, I don’t think so because representatives only serve for two years if I am correct. One year is usually how long it takes for someone to fully get accustomed to their job,” said Gabriel Thom, of Bismarck.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer doesn’t think there should be term limits. He believes this topic of creating a law on term limits would restrict people on who they could vote for.

“Term limits remove the options for voters by imposing not on the voters, but imposing on the office holder and the institutions who can and who can’t run,” said Cramer, R-North Dakota.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says this issue should be left to the voters each election.

“I believe it should be up to the voters to determine who they want to represent them, each election creates a possible term limit,” said Hoeven, R-North Dakota.

Some say when a politician becomes a certain age, they should be put through an evaluation in order to continue serving.

“At a certain age, have them have to go through a medical examination to check for their cognitive ability. They should be able to represent their people, and if they don’t have the cognitive ability to do that, then they shouldn’t be in office,” said Ethan Bowers, of Bismarck.

With so many opinions on this issue, it may continue to be a topic of conversation.

According to the New York Times, there are 20 members of Congress over the age of 80.

