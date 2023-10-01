From Norway to North Dakota: Oslo Chamber Choir takes over Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Even though the Høstfest wrapped up Saturday, you still have a chance to take in some authentic Norwegian culture this weekend.

The Oslo Chamber Choir is putting on a special performance Sunday in Minot.

Your News Leader’s Joe Skurzewski spoke with group members and those at the music department at Minot State, on how they made their visit to the Magic City a reality.

This group has only been in Minot for a day or so, but they’re fitting right in at Norsk Høstfest.

The Oslo Chamber Choir is getting ready for its big performance Sunday in Minot. Soprano Vera Sonne said she’s proud to be able to bring her country’s music to the Peace Garden State.

“We’re doing a lot of traditional Norwegian music from all over the country. And that’s great to be able to share our love for this music,” said Sonne.

This all started several years ago when Minot State’s Director of Choral Activities Emerson Eads was living and working in Alaska. He heard the choir’s music and immediately fell in love with it.

Later, when he moved to Minot, he knew he had to do what he could to bring them to the Magic City to perform.

”You’ll lean back in your chair and you’ll just be transported, absolutely transported. It’s a real pleasure and a real privilege to be able to have them here in Minot, North Dakota. Their first time ever,” said Eads.

Eads worked with the group’s conductor Hakon Nystedt to get them to Minot. The group performed a teaser preview performance at Hostfest before their main show.

”We love this music very much and it feels like it resonates here and people are interested in the music and very open to it,” said Nystedt.

Bringing Norwegian culture to an area that appreciates it.

The performance is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State campus.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for students, and it’s free for Minot State students with their ID.

