ND veterans welcomed to DC on Western ND Honor Flight

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (KFYR) - More than 100 North Dakota veterans got a hero’s welcome to our nation’s capital Sunday morning.

They are on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

They’ll spend Sunday and Monday touring the city.

All branches of the military are represented on this trip. Most of the veterans on this trip served in Vietnam. A few also served in Korea.

Baltimore veteran Joe Short was the first to welcome the vets to D.C. He’s been greeting Honor Flights for the past 15 years.

“We like to meet wonderful people and appreciate them for what they’ve done,” said Short.

The veterans will make stops at the Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln memorials Sunday afternoon. They’ll also visit Arlington National Cemetery.

Reporter Jody Kerzman is with the group and will be sending back stories throughout the next two days.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

