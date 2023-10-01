Government shutdown avoided for now, but not in the clear yet; ND residents, economist share concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The government shutdown has now been avoided after both the House and Senate came to an agreement on a bipartisan bill to keep the government open for 45 more days.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill came to this decision late on Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline. Many Americans would have been affected by this shutdown, and we’re not in the clear just yet. With only 45 days to come to a bipartisan resolution, a shutdown could still occur. Your News Leader spoke with people about their concerns and an economist to explain what could take place.

With the government shutdown looking imminent earlier Saturday, many Americans were bracing for what it would mean for them. Although social security payments were not supposed to be affected, it had some people concerned.

”If they stop, it will be devastating. We kind of need that income,” said Vanvechten Crane of Bismarck.

Economists say that the effect this shutdown would have had on our economy depended on the length.

”If it is something that is short term, it might just be one of those things where expenditures are delayed a little bit. If it goes longer, then we might see a loss to GDP, which is going to impact things like potentially jobs and interest rates,” said Todd Van Orman, assistant professor of finance at the University of Mary.

Some younger Americans who have recently graduated college are trying to build credit while also paying back student loans. Federal loan repayment starts on October 1 and although it would not have been affected by this shutdown, some are getting stressed over their future.

”I’m about to start paying on my loans and interest rates are going to be all over the place and frankly, there is not going to be as much support,” said Ethan Bowers of Bismarck.

Other people were concerned about how normal government shutdowns have been becoming.

”I haven’t looked into how many shutdowns we have had in U.S. history, but it seems alarming that it’s becoming mundane. It doesn’t seem like a government shutdown should be something we should be getting used to, it should be a last resort,” said Gabriel Thom of Bismarck.

Van Orman says the biggest impact this particular shutdown would have had on the average American would have been on the service side of things.

”Longer delays at airports, TSA and those types of agencies that are federal. You might start to see some of those travel impacts and stuff like that,” said Van Orman.

But for now, the government will remain open for another 45 days with the hope that lawmakers can come up with a longer-term funding bill before the next shutdown deadline.

Your News Leader also spoke with Senator Kevin Cramer Saturday about the shutdown and he said he wanted to see something passed in both the House and Senate to prevent the shutdown, which has now happened, but we could return to this in November.

