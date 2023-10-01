Dakota Territory Gun Collectors show takes place in Bismarck

Guns at the show
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Guns of all different years, makes and models were on full display at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association hosted it’s annual gun show. The show is a way for collectors to show off collections and also sell inventory. More than 300 tables were set up with new and antique guns, among other items. Vendor Brian Ennen says the gun show has a little bit of everything and is open to everyone.

“It takes a lot of time and money to invest in making a collection. It’s a dying thing anymore because no one is collecting. Everything is disposable anymore it seems like,” said Ennen.

Ennen says the show has been going on for more than 60 years.

The club’s next show will be in January at the Bismarck Event Center.

