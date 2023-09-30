Wachter students celebrate their North Dakota teacher of the year Sheila Peterson

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A great teacher can make all the difference in a student’s life. That’s what Sheila Peterson does at Wachter Middle School, and today they celebrated her for winning teacher of the year.

Students and faculty met on the football field to recognize Peterson’s accomplishments.

It’s her fourteenth year at Wachter, where she teaches P.E., Peer to Peer and she also coaches volleyball.

“I was completely humbled when I look at all the wonderful educators that I work with at my school, three other finalists. I’m just blown away that I have this opportunity. Just really grateful and I honestly can’t believe that I’m standing in these shoes right now,” said Peterson.

As teacher of the year, she will take on the role of ambassador for education and will be a link to the legislature, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, schools and families.

Previous coverage: North Dakota’s teacher of the year

