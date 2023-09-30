Some Hostfest volunteers started long before September

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It took thousands of volunteers to prepare for Hostfest.

Theresa Loftesnes, one of the lead volunteers, said she’s volunteered too many years to count.

She started looking for ushers for souvenir shops, boutiques and concerts in April.

She and some others start their shift before the festival opens and stay till closing.

Once in a while, she’s able to take time away from the desk.

“I just got to see Daniel O’Donnell sing one song, because I really, really enjoy him, and my mom enjoys him. Just needing to sneak in to have that memory, too, so it’s all great,” said Loftesnes.

She said more than 2,700 people volunteer in some capacity from the military, churches and other organizations.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.