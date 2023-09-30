A plant-based diet may help lessen your chance of developing Parkinson’s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, there’s not a way to prevent Parkinson’s Disease, but a recent UK-based study says a plant-based diet is associated with a lower risk of developing the disease.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder behind Alzheimer’s in the U.S.

Most people who develop it are older than 60. Symptoms of Parkinson’s include involuntary shaking, a decline in motor skills and more.

Dietitians say it’s important to remember that correlation does not equal causation.

”You need your entire care team. You shouldn’t just talk to a dietitian, you shouldn’t just talk to a doctor, you shouldn’t just talk to a geneticist. If you’re really concerned about your risk of Parkinson’s, you should be including all of those people on your care team, and probably a PT as well to work on muscle strengthening, to make sure that you are prepared in a well-rounded way, and finding the pieces in each side of that puzzle that fit with your life,” said Rachel Iverson, a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition.

Iverson said while a healthy diet is beneficial, it can’t replace medication. She encourages people to practice moderation.

