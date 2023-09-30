North Dakota canola harvest crop outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is the top U.S. canola producer at around 85 percent of domestic production in 2020. Farmers are out harvesting canola and the Canola Growers Association reports the state is three-fourths done.

Tim Mickelson is busy out in his fields. He documents his farming on Tiktok and this year his crop is looking better than expected with the challenges he’s faced.

Mickelson farms is near Rolla, by the Canadian border.

“We had a lot of challenges this year with the canola crop. Some areas, I know around Bismarck and to the South, had a lot of moisture. We were abnormally dry actually, at some points of the summer severe drought conditions,” said Mickelson.

He got rain in August that helped save his crops. The northern part of the state has lower yields because of the drought.

He’s two-thirds done even though the rain has postponed an earlier harvest, and some of his crops were in an extreme drought area, but he remains optimistic.

“In three months it rained like three-quarters of an inch. So, we’re seeing yields vary within the same section even, like 700-800 pounds, but I am very pleased with our canola yields this year,” said Mickelson.

Mickelson says it’s been one of the most expensive years for farmers with fertilizer, fuel and interest rates making it hard to break even, even with good yields.

Canola is a cool season crop, and during July, some parts of the southwest and south-central parts of the states were not too hot and had good moisture for perfect growing conditions.

“In North Dakota, we have 1.9 million Acres this year, which is a record for the fifth straight year, so we have 1.9 million out of the 2.2 million Canola Acres in the U.S.,” said Barry Coleman, Northern Canola Growers executive director

He says with the late planting start and the late harvest start, it has taken longer for some crops to dry down.

The statewide average yields are going to be higher than what the crop condition rating showed this year.

The canola harvest will be wrapping up in the next couple of weeks, and the USDA will release its production report in October.

