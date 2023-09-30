Minnesota woman searching for lost pet tortoise

Tankers the Tortoise has been missing since September 22nd.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s every pet parents worst nightmare, and unfortunately for Barbie Larson, it’s now her reality.

Larson lives in Hawley, Minn., close to Rollag. Her pet tortoise, Tankers, has been with her for 10 years, and it’s been one week since he went missing.

“He went missing last Friday between 5 a.m. and 3 in the afternoon,” Larson said. “Friday evening, my husband and I got home from work and his gate was open and he was nowhere to be found.”

She is now reaching out to the public for help. She said Tankers is a friendly guy, who loves especially loves his furry friend....

“I have a small little Miniature Pincher Pomeranian mix dog and him and her were like... If she’s on one side of his kennel, he’d go to her. If she was on the other side he’d turn around and follow her that way. Or if I had them out he’d follow either her or me around the yard,” Larson said.

Larson said that while he may not be considered a normal pet to many, their decade of bonding has her just hoping for the best.

“I’m ready for him to come home,” Larson said.

Larson said that she’s worried for him as we head into the colder months and hoping someone can help her bring him home as soon as possible. She’s also worried he might’ve eaten something toxic, or has burried himself.

If you see Tankers, you can contact Barbie on her Facebook page.

