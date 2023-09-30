Bismarck church holds annual free clothing giveaway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A parking lot at one Bismarck church was filled with community and service to help those in need.

McCabe United Methodist Church held its sixth annual free clothing giveaway on Saturday. The giveaway helps people in the Bismarck community who are in need of clothing. Kris Cleary, the coordinator of the clothing giveaway, says this originally started because members of the church wanted to donate clothes and didn’t have a place to give them. Their church is in a neighborhood that needs a lot, so they paired both needs. There were clothes for men, women and children.

“Our biggest mission here is just to build community. We love visiting with the people and I think what’s been really fun over the years is a lot of our shoppers become volunteers. We had some of our shoppers come at about a quarter till 8 this morning and wanted to carry tables. It’s great community building. We get a lot more than we give,” said Cleary.

This year, the clothing giveaway added to-go bags of non-perishable food items for people in need. Next year, Cleary says she wants to build on their volunteer base from people who don’t go to church at McCabe to anyone who wants to participate.

