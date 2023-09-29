Troll hunt takes people all over Høstfest

Troll Jamboree scavenger hunt
Troll Jamboree scavenger hunt(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A few trolls are M.I.A.

People lined up for the Troll Jamboree scavenger hunt at Høstfest this morning.

Connie Moen, a visitor from Minnesota, said she enjoyed using clues to search different areas for them.

“It’s just fun going from spot to spot and talking to people and asking questions, and everybody is so friendly,” said Moen.

This is a first-time event at Høstfest and is sponsored by the Carpet Garage.

Prize winners get a gift bag.

