Students get hands-on experience at Nurse Camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 20 children got a glimpse of what it’s like to be a nurse this week. North Dakota State University’s Nursing Program partnered with Sanford Health to coordinate the event.

Sixth through eighth graders participated in hands-on activities like learning how to give an injection or how to perform CPR.

When asked if she would recommend the program to other students, seventh-grader Kali Meier said, “I would say ‘do it,’ because it’s been a lot of fun.”

Simulator Coordinator Ashlee Fettig said the day is an opportunity for kids to see if medicine is a career they could see themselves in.

“We have something for everyone, for all the students, just to kind of introduce them to nursing and other areas of health care, too. We have a major nursing shortage, so any young students we can get interested in health care is what we’re here to do today,” said Fettig.

If your child missed Nurse Camp this year, NDSU regularly sends students to schools to do projects with students.

Simulator crews will also be visiting high schools throughout the school year.

