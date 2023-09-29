State to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park open if government shuts down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum says North Dakota Parks and Recreation has reached a tentative agreement with the National Park Service (NPS) to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park fully open in the event of a federal government shutdown, which could begin October 1.

Pending NPS approval, Parks and Recreation would provide up to $100,000 to support full park operations for approximately three weeks, including keeping visitor centers and comfort stations open. A prolonged government shutdown would require additional discussions to determine if state involvement would continue.

“As North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a top tourism destination, and fall is a prime season for outdoor activities in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We’ll continue working with the National Park Service and other state and federal agencies to minimize impacts of a potential federal government shutdown.”

The Governor’s Office and Office of Management and Budget are reviewing all agencies to determine how to minimize the impacts of a government shutdown on North Dakota citizens.

