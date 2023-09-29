North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold sings the National Anthem at Packers Game

By Heather Brumbaugh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s own “Tigirlily Gold” sang the National Anthem at Lambeau Field in Green Bay!

The Hazen natives were asked to sing at the Packers game on Thursday night.

It was their first NFL game performance. They’ve done the National Anthem at NDSU football and und hockey games before, but this was a much bigger stage for them.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

