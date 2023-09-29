Morning radio team back on the air in a new way

Morning radio talkshow hosts Phil Paker and Mark Armstrong were on the air together for nearly...
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the 90s, many people woke up with Phil and Mark on the radio. Their show, “PMS in the Morning,” was a staple on KFYR 550 AM for nearly 10 years. Now, they’re back on the air in a new way.

Phil Parker and Mark Armstrong were the voices that made up “PMS in the Morning,” a long-running morning radio show on KFYR 550 AM.

“We got started up in January of 1990,” recalled Armstrong.

Now both are retired but just couldn’t shake that radio bug. So, they’ve started a podcast, called “PMS On Demand.”

They’re digging in the archives and bringing back some of their favorite radio moments.

“I hadn’t heard any of this stuff and maybe 25 years or however long it’s been,” said Parker. “But when I’m dubbing this stuff off and this wakeup call, I’m laughing out loud hearing it same thing. Why not play this again? I mean, it’s funny. It’s still hilarious that many years later.”

“We are literally doing Deja vu because we’re taking stuff that we did before and re-mixing it again,” added Armstrong.

They’re also adding in some new things.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” said Parker.

They hope the fun is just getting started.

They plan to release a new podcast every week.

You can find “PMS on Demand” wherever you listen to podcasts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

