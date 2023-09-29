Mollie B and Ted Lange bring their brand of polka back to Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest features great food, cool Scandinavian crafts and, of course, awesome music!

One of this year’s free stage performers is no stranger to the Høstfest.

Annual Høstfest-goers will likely recognize one of the faces on the stage in Reykjavik hall this year: Mollie B and her band are returning to perform at the Høstfest.

Mollie B has made a name for herself performing around the country as a polka musician.

She says she loves returning to Minot to play the Norsk Høstfest and share her music with her fans.

“I just absolutely love that part. I love the fact I get to be on stage and pouring my heart out and people feeling in their heart, but then also meeting the people afterwards, and they come to say hello or take a picture or whatever that may be,” said Mollie B.

If you haven’t had a chance yet to see Mollie B and Ted Lange perform, don’t worry: they have two more shows at this year’s festival on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Attendance is free with your general admission tickets.

