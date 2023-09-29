Meet Jerry Schlag: the “roaming accordion man”

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - What would Norsk Høstfest be without the music, specifically, without the accordion players? If you were out at the festival and heard the sweet sound, you might’ve been listening to Jerry Schlag.

We first introduced you to Schlag and his story in 2021.

Music is more than just his passion, it’s in his blood.

His father was an accordionist. He and his two brothers started a band with his father when they were old enough to start playing themselves.

Schlag plays trumpet, trombone, bass horn, string bass and some piano but chose accordion as his full-time passion.

He says he’s never missed a single Høstfest since the festival began.

This time around, he was assigned to float around as the “roaming accordion player.”

“When I first started playing the accordion for the Høstfest, I was strictly a volunteer. I played for nothing. They had a stroll-way hall. We’d walk around and play all over walking around all the different shops and whatnot. Oh, we had a lot of fun,” said Schlag.

Schlag also plays in the Norsk Høstfest Accordion club.

He says one of his favorite memories was getting to play with the club in Copenhagen Hall with more than 100 other accordionists in one place.

Schlag says he’s Scandinavian too, but only for one week during Høstfest.

The rest of the year, he says he’s German.

You can watch him perform anytime online by searching “Jerry Schlag” on Facebook and clicking on his profile, or you can book him in person for events and celebrations by calling 701-839-2893.

