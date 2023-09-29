Man portrays Scandinavian culture through art

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One vendor at Høstfest is teaching Scandinavian culture in his writing and paintings.

The book ‘The Art & Crafts of Ancient Scandinavia’ tells the story of the artistic side of ancient Scandinavia. The book is the first in a five-book series.

Each piece of art can take up to six months to complete. The paintings are inspired by what ancient culture would be like. For the paintings, real people modeled period clothing.

Sven Lindauer, author and painter, says he hopes to dispel stereotypes with his books and paintings.

“Well, I got so tired of hearing all the wrong stories about the dark, bloody barbarians, you know, and I knew most of that really wasn’t true. My ancestors were actually farmers and craftspeople who went out and created commerce by trading and bartering and then colonized much of the known world,” said Lindauer.

His paintings will be featured next spring in the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa.

