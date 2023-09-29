Man killed in I-94 crash east of Dickinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – A Hebron man was killed Thursday after his car went into a ditch and hit a tree.
71-year-old Donald Hendricks was traveling east on I-94 just east of Dickinson when he went into the median and then back across the interstate into the south ditch.
The car hit a tree head-on.
Hendricks was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.