Man killed in I-94 crash east of Dickinson

(Pixabay)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – A Hebron man was killed Thursday after his car went into a ditch and hit a tree.

71-year-old Donald Hendricks was traveling east on I-94 just east of Dickinson when he went into the median and then back across the interstate into the south ditch.

The car hit a tree head-on.

Hendricks was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

