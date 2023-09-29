Man killed in I-94 crash east of Dickinson

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – A Hebron man was killed Thursday after his car went into a ditch and hit a tree.

71-year-old Donald Hendricks was traveling east on I-94 just east of Dickinson when he went into the median and then back across the interstate into the south ditch.

The car hit a tree head-on.

Hendricks was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

