Man continues weaving tradition at Høstfest

By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - For some vendors at Høstfest, this might be their first year showing their craft. However, there is one man who has been coming for decades: since 1988, in fact.

Don Karsky of Karsky Krafts weaves together patterns of Scandinavian flags. The loom he brings is a replicate of an antique one he bought at an auction. Just putting the string onto the device can take over a day, but he says he’s happy to put in all that work to continue an ancient tradition.

“It’s being a part of something that is bigger than you but contributing your little piece to it,” said Karsky.

Karsky will be at Høstfest with his loom all weekend and has no plans to stop making the trip to it every year.

