Jewelers find their way to Minot

Arctic Jewelry
Arctic Jewelry(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Clothing designers and jewelry travel all the way from Europe to Høstfest.

Atle Berger, co-owner of Arctic Jewelry, said he got word of this festival at another show in Denmark.

He said when they landed in Denver, they thought it was a 6-hour drive to Minot, but it ended up being a 16-hours.

He said, it was their first time at this festival and they brought a lot of blue jewelry with them.

He said everything looks good in blue.

“It’s always fun to see other things that you’ve grown up with, so even if you’re Scandinavian, come home. If you’re not Scandinavian, visit us,” said Berger.

They’ll be at Helsinki Hall until Høstfest is over.

