Huff Hills Ski Patrol honored as nation’s best small volunteer patrol

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Huff Hills’ Ski Patrol was honored as the nation’s best volunteer patrol of 40 people or less at an annual awards ceremony in Montana earlier this month.

Out of 650 patrols, National Ski Patrol Executive Director Stephanie Cox named Huff Hills as the organization’s most outstanding small alpine patrol.

“It is wonderful to see Huff Hills Ski Patrol members recognized for their contributions to keeping people safe on the mountains,” Cox said. “Their commitment has been exemplary, and their hard work is an inspiration.”

Huff Hills Ski Patrol Director Brian Beattie noted that his 38 fellow volunteers were chosen as the best among a national pool of some 30,000 National Ski Patrol members.

“It’s a great honor for Huff Hills Ski Patrol to be recognized as the best small ski patrol in the National Ski Patrol,” Beattie said. “Their dedication to the safety of the skiers and snowboarders at Huff Hills is amazing and deserves to be recognized.”

Additionally, Huff Hills Ski Patrol members Dan Schaefer and Emily Joynt received individual awards.

Huff Hills is currently rebuilding its parking lot and plans to open for the season in November or December, depending on the weather.

