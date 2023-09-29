How a CPAP machine and doing a sleep study can help with your sleep apnea

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s normal to have a poor night’s sleep every now and again, but when it happens more often than not, it could mean there’s a problem.

The American Lung Association estimates that 10 to 30 percent of American adults may have sleep apnea. However, many people don’t realize they might have it, or if they suspect they might, they’re nervous about getting a sleep study done.

Sleep apnea is a condition where your airways close while you’re asleep throughout the night.

Dr. Arveity Setty, a sleep medicine doctor at CHI St. Alexius, said anyone can develop this condition, but men are more likely to develop it.

Ken Wosepka started using a CPAP machine about a year ago after getting a sleep test done. He said before using a CPAP, he would wake up about 40 times each night and would wake up with headaches and dry mouth, and would feel tired throughout the day. The CPAP changed that for him.

“I’ve been getting much more restful sleeps. I don’t have headaches like I used to, and I feel just fresher in the morning,” said Wosepka.

Some people might have tonsils that are too big, or they’ve gained weight, which puts more pressure on their throat while sleeping.

Dr. Setty said it’s common for people to go a long time with an untreated sleep apnea disorder because it’s hard to recognize the symptoms if you’re asleep.

If you don’t have a partner to tell you if you snore at night, Dr. Setty said there are apps that can help monitor sleeping patterns. He also said a smartwatch can be used to measure your quality of sleep as well.

Other signs include waking up with a headache, having to get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom often or feeling tired no matter how much you slept the night before.

“There’s one study which said by the time you have snoring and have been diagnosed with a type of sleep apnea, you might have had sleep apnea for about 15 years. So that’s a lot. It’s a lot of time for it to cause a problem. So sleep apnea by itself doesn’t kill anybody, it’s because of the complications of sleep apnea,” said Dr. Setty.

Dr. Setty said those complications have to do with the fact that your body isn’t getting enough oxygen while you sleep, which can lead to things like heart problems.

If you think you might have sleep apnea, setting up a sleep study appointment might be a good choice for you. Dr. Setty said a lot of people are hesitant to get a study done, but when medical staff are able to monitor things like your oxygen levels, they can come up with a better treatment plan for you.

Dr. Setty said there are different kinds of masks available for CPAP machines. If a CPAP doesn’t suit you, he said there are other options as well.

