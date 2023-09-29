Flags flown at half-staff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum directed all government agencies to fly their flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Sen. Feinstein died Thursday at age 90. She served on the Senate since 1992.

The statement reads in part: “The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff following the death of a member of Congress. President Joe Biden has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.”

Related coverage: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.