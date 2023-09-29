Electric substation training facility

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Hands-on training is vital in jobs like electrician and line worker. To keep the electric grid reliable, the North Dakota Association of Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) is building a substation to provide plenty of experience for beginners.

After all the nuts and bolts are screwed in, this substation will be used to train lineworkers and electricians.

“Having it on site is gonna be a great option for us to do special schools, to get folks more familiar with the inner workings of substations. Right now they learn on the job in a live substation. So having one for training purposes is, makes it a little bit more of a safe environment, and it will provide more options for us and for our members in the future.” said Josh Kramer, general manager.

Central Power Electric Cooperative decommissioned the substation, donated it, and is reconstructing it on site at the Lineworker Training Center in Mandan.

The state’s Rural Electric Cooperative’s safety director says this will help boost the state’s workforce.

“We are seeing an increased growth in demand in power in the state as a whole, and with that comes an increased need of substations, and with that comes an increased need in operators,” said Christina Roemmich, NDAREC director of safety services.

She says it’s rare to have a training facility like this one.

The training-only substation is different from how substation technicians were taught in the past.

“Folks are having to learn on the job. Electricians and line workers are having to learn on the job, but this provides a safer environment for that kind of those, that learning experience,” said Kramer.

The substation technician training program is through the Association of Electric Cooperatives, not BSC. The facility should be finished by the end of the year, and training should start next year.

Phase two of the substation training is to add overhead and underground lines with voltage.

