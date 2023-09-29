Burgum addresses talking time, format after second GOP primary debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KMOT/KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, took the debate stage again Wednesday night in his presidential campaign, this time in California.

The governor was more assertive this time around, interjecting himself into discussions a few times.

Still, Burgum had the least amount of speaking time in the debate.

Afterwards, in speaking with KFYR and other news outlets in the spin room, he called into question the format.

“It’ll be interesting to go back and watch the tape because somebody said, ‘Oh, here’s the time people got.’ Were they counting all the crosstalk? was that half of it?” said Burgum. “I mean, the people that lost the night was the American voters because if they don’t get a chance to actually understand who’s on the stage and what they stand for. I think that’s a big loss for the voters because the voters decide who’s going to move forward in this campaign, not televised cable clickbait debates.”

According to CNN, Burgum spoke the least during the debate, at 7:39, nearly two whole minutes behind former Vice President Mike Pence, who was second to last.

The next debate is Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.

The network and moderators have yet to be announced.

