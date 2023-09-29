Burgum addresses talking time, format after second GOP primary debate

Doug Burgum interview with Joe
Doug Burgum interview with Joe
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KMOT/KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, took the debate stage again Wednesday night in his presidential campaign, this time in California.

The governor was more assertive this time around, interjecting himself into discussions a few times.

Still, Burgum had the least amount of speaking time in the debate.

Afterwards, in speaking with KFYR and other news outlets in the spin room, he called into question the format.

“It’ll be interesting to go back and watch the tape because somebody said, ‘Oh, here’s the time people got.’ Were they counting all the crosstalk? was that half of it?” said Burgum. “I mean, the people that lost the night was the American voters because if they don’t get a chance to actually understand who’s on the stage and what they stand for. I think that’s a big loss for the voters because the voters decide who’s going to move forward in this campaign, not televised cable clickbait debates.”

According to CNN, Burgum spoke the least during the debate, at 7:39, nearly two whole minutes behind former Vice President Mike Pence, who was second to last.

The next debate is Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.

The network and moderators have yet to be announced.

Related: Coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe and Michael from California

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Olson’s Service in Sentinel Butte operates on the honor system
Small ND gas station operates on honor system, brings community together
Minot vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit
Joseph Morrison and Ajannae SanCartier
ND Highway Patrol finds wanted man in traffic stop

Latest News

Troll Jamboree scavenger hunt
Troll hunt takes people all over Høstfest
Jerry Schlag playing the accordion
Meet Jerry Schlag: the “roaming accordion man”
Bonad Show
Bonad Show tells stories of Nordic heritage
JoAnn Copeland with her rosemaling painted wooden goods
Starkweather woman brings traditional wooden goods to Norsk Hostfest