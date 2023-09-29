Bonad Show tells stories of Nordic heritage

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Høstfest has a lot of shows, but this fashion show does a lot more than show off pretty clothes.

The bonad, sometimes referred to as life dress, is worn throughout its owner’s lifetime and can explain a lot about how the person lived.

Each type of bonad in this show came from a different region of the Nordic countries.

Dr. Joan Haaland Paddock, professor of music at Linfield University, is emceeing the show for the second year in a row.

She explained what some of the accessories represent and how they ended up in the wearer’s possession.

“My mother’s mother’s mother came from north of Norway, which is the costume - not the costume - but the traditional dress that I’m wearing now,” said Paddock.

She invited attendees to wear their national bonad dress.

Another Bonad Show is at 11:15 a.m. in Oslo Hall on Saturday.

