The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge

A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Steve Luciano | AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge on Thursday morning.

In a news release from the XFL, the new league combining both the USFL and the XFL will “establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues.”

Officials said the merger will ensure growth and development of players, coaches and staff.

Details are limited right now, but the XFL said further information will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty
Minot vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

Latest News

Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find body near school grounds in Ohio
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say