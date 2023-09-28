Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, as forecasters continued to monitor another tropical storm at sea.

Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land. The storm was traveling north-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 mph (4 kph). Maximum sustained winds were about 50 mph (85 kph), with little change in strength expected over the next several days.

Philippe was centered 560 miles (895 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. There were no watches or warnings in effect, however forecasters advised interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of the storm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty
Minot vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
FILE - FBI seal logo. A sharply divided privacy oversight board is recommending that the FBI...
A key US government surveillance tool should face new limits, a divided privacy oversight board says
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US