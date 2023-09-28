Student leaders in LaMoure advocate for safe driving culture

LAMOURE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The LaMoure Loboes are the latest school to join North Dakota’s Vision Zero campaign. Student leaders have signed on to be advocates to help create a safe driving culture in their school and community.

The peer-to-peer program was developed by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and there is no cost for schools to participate. LaMoure is the eighth school in the state to take part.

North Dakota Vision Zero Schools Map (NDDOT)

According to NDDOT, teen drivers ages 14-19 account for 5.5% of all licensed drivers in North Dakota, but are behind the wheel in nearly 21% of all crashes. The Vision Zero School program helps showcase that whether you’re a driver or a passenger, you have the power to make good choices when you’re in a vehicle.

“Those choices could be the difference between getting somewhere safely or becoming a statistic,” a Vision Zero program coordinator said. “Motor vehicles crashes are preventable, and by making safe choices as passengers and drivers, every single one of us has the power help save lives on North Dakota roads.”

The LaMoure Vision Zero School Student Leaders include Gunner Thielges, Austin Laney, Cole Just, Colby Thielges, Bailie Kelley, Jarin Ragan, Avery Kramer, Kelsi Alber, Karyssa Meidinger, Kianna Weight, and Addie Robbins.

Since joining the program in March, the students have helped another school with a Vision Zero Day, provided small group presentations to their peers on the dangers of reckless and distracted driving, helped at a car seat check-up event in their community, assisted with planning other educational activities within their school, participated in a Driving Skills for Success event in West Fargo, and helped with the Vision Zero booth at Big Iron in West Fargo.

The Loboes have also received support from their community with grant funding from AgCounty’s Giving and Growing Program for clothing, the LaMoure Baseball Boosters for impaired and distracted driving educational tools and the North Dakota Farmer Union’s Kommunity Kids Program to be used towards promotional items to create awareness of their efforts as a Vision Zero School.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.