State Highway Patrol finds wanted man in traffic stop

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Highway Patrol trooper arrested a murder suspect wanted in Iowa, along I-94 near Mapleton.

On Tuesday, the trooper made a traffic stop for an equipment violation, and he saw the male driver switch seats with the female passenger.

It Joseph Morrison of Auburn, Washington, was wanted for first-degree murder.

The trooper found a Glock handgun that was modified to turn into an automatic weapon.

Both Morrison and Ajannae SanCartier of Kent, Washington, have been charged with possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.