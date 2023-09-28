State Highway Patrol finds wanted man in traffic stop
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Highway Patrol trooper arrested a murder suspect wanted in Iowa, along I-94 near Mapleton.
On Tuesday, the trooper made a traffic stop for an equipment violation, and he saw the male driver switch seats with the female passenger.
It Joseph Morrison of Auburn, Washington, was wanted for first-degree murder.
The trooper found a Glock handgun that was modified to turn into an automatic weapon.
Both Morrison and Ajannae SanCartier of Kent, Washington, have been charged with possession of a machine gun.
