Small N.D. gas station operates on honor system, brings community together

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve probably all grabbed a quick lunch or a cup of coffee at a gas station a time or two. It’s usually a quick stop and not somewhere we spend a lot of time.

But in one small North Dakota town, the gas station is the glue that holds the community together.

A visit to Olson’s Gas Station is a trip back in time.

“Nothing has changed over the years here,” said owner Rick Olson as he happily pumped gas for a customer. “I’ll always help them pump their gas and stuff.”

“Stuff” includes checking tire pressure, cleaning windshields, and a little teasing too. “I’m sort of an instigator,” laughed Rick.

The jokes, the smiles and the people are his favorite part of his job.

“Oh, it’s the people. It’s fun,” he said.

Olson’s Service has been in the family since 1996. Rick’s dad, Albert, who is known around town as “Buzz,” ran the station on the honor system.

“The door was unlocked, and people come in and get gas on their own off the interstate. There would be notes, money and checks. I don’t think during that time he was even cheated once,” recalled Rick.

Olson still operates under the honor system. He doesn’t accept credit cards. He’s been known to help travelers top off their tanks for free.

“I just tell them, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’re covered,’” said Rick.

Rick’s generosity doesn’t end there. Every Friday, he fires up the grill to feed his community. On this day, his uncle Jim Olson is the grill master.

“We’ve got pork chops, hamburger and some brats,” said Jim.

One day a week, 52 weeks a year, locals gather here for lunch. Everyone who comes brings something to share, be that a homemade pie or fresh garden produce.

There’s always enough food to go around, but this community potluck isn’t really about the food.

“It’s definitely about the camaraderie,” said Fran Armstrong, who lives north of Sentinel Butte but makes it a point to come to town every Friday for lunch. “It’s our social time.”

“It’s a lot of people I know here. It’s nice to see them. Friday is a lot of times the only time I see them,” said Buster Schneider, who lives just down the road in Beach. “The food isn’t bad either!”

“It’s nice to see that people get together and visit, laugh,” said Rick.

It’s what feeds Rick’s soul and keeps him opening these doors day after day.

Rick’s parents, Albert and Delores, had a few moments of fame when word got out they were operating on the honor system.

They were featured in several national newspaper articles and TV stories and even appeared on Oprah.

Albert used that fame to get the Department of Transportation to add a little gas sign on the exit sign to Sentinel Butte.

Albert passed away in 2012. Delores lives in the Manor in Beach and gets to the weekly potlucks often.

