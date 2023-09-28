Norwegian woman handknits everything

Anne Syvertsen, the owner of Arts and Crafts Norway, handknits everything with the help of 13...
Anne Syvertsen, the owner of Arts and Crafts Norway, handknits everything with the help of 13 Norwegian women.
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A resident of Norway is embracing every unique stitch in each of her hand-knit garments.

Anne Syvertsen, the owner of Arts and Crafts Norway, said she refuses to use a machine for her sweaters, potholders, hats, mittens and anything else she knits.

She said she wants to carry on the tradition of knitting in its original inception.

She said it takes her about a week and a half to make a medium-sized sweater, but her hobby has developed beyond her capacity.

“It has grown so big that I have a group of 13 women back in Norway helping me,” said Syvertsen.

She said she does not want to use a knitting machine, because it would make her creations too identical.

Construction on Broadway expected to finish after next week
