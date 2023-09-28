Nordic kitchen cooks up traditional Scandinavian recipes

Nordic kitchen cooks up traditional Scandinavian recipes at Norsk Høstfest
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - You may be able to smell something cooking at one of the stages at Høstfest.

Stig Hansen is one of a team of three chefs for Nordic Kitchen, and they make traditional Danish, Swedish or Norwegian dishes.

Hansen said it’s their 8th year presenting here, and they switch it up every year.

He said the audience pays attention and takes notes whether they’re making breakfast, sandwiches or meatballs.

“You get a nice combination twice a day of the three Scandinavian countries,” said Hansen.

Their shows are at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Hansen also displayed his cookbook, ‘Cooking Danish: A Taste of Denmark.’

