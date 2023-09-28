New production company for the Medora Musical

Medora Musical at Burning Hills Amphitheatre
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation members announced Wednesday they will be partnering with RWS Global to produce the Medora Musical next year.

The last time the musical changed production companies was in 1992 when Curt Wollan and Stage West Entertainment took over for Harold Schafer and Al Sheehan Productions, which started the musical in 1965.

RWS says work on the 2024 Medora Musical will start in October.

The musical will open June 5, 2024.

