Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit

By Alan Miller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Ward County deputies arrested a man who led them on a car chase after they found him slumped over the steering wheel.

They say they knocked on the window, and Jared Patterson looked up and drove off.

After chasing him for nearly an hour, they used a spike strip to flatten his tires.

They say Patterson got out and ran but they caught him.

He faces numerous charges, including driving under the influence.

