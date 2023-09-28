Lawmakers must return for special session after North Dakota Supreme Court strikes down key budget bill

The North Dakota Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a major budget bill of the state...
The North Dakota Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a major budget bill of the state government, meaning the Legislature will likely reconvene to address funding issues. The North Dakota Senate, at right, stands below the Capitol tower, in background, in Bismarck, N.D., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Jack Dura)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s state lawmakers are coming back to Bismarck for a special legislative session.

Thursday, the North Dakota Supreme Court invalidated Senate Bill 2015, a major budget bill for the state government, which will likely require lawmakers to return for a special legislative session.

The court said the bill “was unconstitutionally enacted and is void,” as it violates a provision of the state constitution saying bills can’t address more than one subject.

The court was asked to rule on the budget bill after the Legislature added more lawmakers to the committee that oversees the retirement plan for public employees. In response, they struck down the entire bill.

“Invalidation of (the bill) as a whole is required here because we do not know which provisions were primary and which were secondary, or whether the bill would have been enacted absent the presence of any of the many sections,” Justice Daniel Crothers wrote.

The legislature has 30 days to respond to the court’s decision.

“This decision has far-reaching consequences that will require a special session of the Legislative Assembly to enact the nearly 70 sections of the OMB bill that have now been voided,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

He also said he’s meeting with legislative leaders today to determine the best course of action for the Legislature.

The Legislature could reconvene using the five days remaining from its 80-day constitutional limit to meet every two years to pass new laws. Also, Burgum could call a special session.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty
Minot vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

Latest News

2023 ND Teacher of the Year Award recipient Sheila Peterson (center)
North Dakota’s teacher of the year
Blue-Green Algae
Hunters be on the lookout for blue-green algae
Simon Fried named Mobridge-Pollock homecoming king after wowing the crowd with a backflip on...
A backflip fit for a king: SD teen impresses crowd at homecoming coronation
Simon Fried, named Mobridge-Pollock homecoming king, wowing the crowd with a backflip on stage