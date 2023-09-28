Lawmakers must return for special session after North Dakota Supreme Court strikes down key budget bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s state lawmakers are coming back to Bismarck for a special legislative session.

Thursday, the North Dakota Supreme Court invalidated Senate Bill 2015, a major budget bill for the state government, which will likely require lawmakers to return for a special legislative session.

The court said the bill “was unconstitutionally enacted and is void,” as it violates a provision of the state constitution saying bills can’t address more than one subject.

The court was asked to rule on the budget bill after the Legislature added more lawmakers to the committee that oversees the retirement plan for public employees. In response, they struck down the entire bill.

“Invalidation of (the bill) as a whole is required here because we do not know which provisions were primary and which were secondary, or whether the bill would have been enacted absent the presence of any of the many sections,” Justice Daniel Crothers wrote.

The legislature has 30 days to respond to the court’s decision.

“This decision has far-reaching consequences that will require a special session of the Legislative Assembly to enact the nearly 70 sections of the OMB bill that have now been voided,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

He also said he’s meeting with legislative leaders today to determine the best course of action for the Legislature.

The Legislature could reconvene using the five days remaining from its 80-day constitutional limit to meet every two years to pass new laws. Also, Burgum could call a special session.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.