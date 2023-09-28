Ideal Option relocates in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – An outpatient addiction treatment clinic recently relocated in Minot this year. Your News Leader explores how they treat people on their road to recovery.

Cassie Beck said she’s been clean for a year. She went to rehab for a fentanyl and methamphetamine drug use disorder last year. Now, she’s getting medication-assisted treatment once a month at Ideal Option.

“It’s going really well. I never thought I would come this far or achieve all my goals from being sober,” said Beck.

Ideal Option doesn’t only serve people in the maintenance stage of their treatment. Missy Tillman, community outreach coordinator, said they serve patients without judgment.

“Our patients can literally come in the day they decide that they want to get treatment,” said Tillman.

People say it takes a village. Kitchr-wa-inni says his support network helped him gain sobriety 20 years ago.

“I sponsor people; when they ask me questions, I just suggest, go to meetings and become honest,” said Kitchr-wa-inni.

Tillman said they help treat the physical and the mental aspects of addiction.

“The main purpose for that is to ensure that our patients are being treated holistically,” said Tillman.

She said they have clinics throughout the state in Grand Forks, Fargo, Bismarck and Williston and more than 90 addiction treatment facilities across the country.

Ideal Option also provides treatment for alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone, and similar substances.

