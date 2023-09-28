Girls Mat-Pac Wrestling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of Bismarck wrestlers will be in Indianapolis this week for the USA Midwest Nationals. It’s part of the “War of the Roses” girls wrestling series.

Two-time state champion Julia Araujo, from Bismarck High, and Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack will be competing. Girls wrestling is one of the newer sports in North Dakota.

“Just the fact that we can send some girls to some of these high level, high caliber competitions and they come back with some hardware and some achievements, I hope it just helps the sport grow even faster,” said Scott Knowlen, wrestling coach.

The pair will also be part of a dual team, called “Girls with Grit”, which is based out of Wisconsin.

“It’s a really big opportunity to go to this tournament because there are some of the best girls in the nation going to this tournament, like world team members,” said Araujo. “And to also be on a dual team, to meet some of the other girls throughout the country that I haven’t really been close to yet. On the individual side, to get my name out there and to also, to get the experience of a big tournament like this, because the other big tournaments I’ve been to have all been age group, and the duals are anywhere from K through 12 so I’ll be wrestling anybody up to a senior.”

The high school wrestling season runs in the winter, but events like this should give these girls an advantage.

“It definitely helps you a lot when everyone goes through the wrestling season. Everyone is tired because they really haven’t worked out this summer or practiced at all, so this will definitely help me be on top of my game for the upcoming season, that’s for sure,” said Kenfack.

Kenfack will be competing in the 106-pound division in Indianapolis while Araujo is at 122 pounds.

