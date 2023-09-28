EXCLUSIVE: Doug Burgum talks to Your News Leader immediately following the second Republican presidential debate

By KFYR-TV Staff and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KFYR) - Watch above as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum talks to Joe Skurzewski immediately following the second Republican presidential debate Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

MORE DEBATE COVERAGE FROM CALIFORNIA: Coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe and Michael from California

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child's death
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child’s death
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students

Latest News

Aubry at her dance recitals
11-year-old Mandan girl’s journey with osteosarcoma
Doug Burgum interview with Joe
Doug Burgum talks to Your News Leader immediately following the 2nd Republican presidential debate
First News at Ten
11-year-old Mandan girl’s journey with osteosarcoma
First News at Ten
Local lawmakers speak out on potential government shutdown