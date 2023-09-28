EXCLUSIVE: Doug Burgum talks to Your News Leader immediately following the second Republican presidential debate
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KFYR) - Watch above as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum talks to Joe Skurzewski immediately following the second Republican presidential debate Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
