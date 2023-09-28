Dickinson University faculty and major cuts impacts students

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University eliminated seven majors Wednesday in order to deal with a budget deficit. Some tenured faculty members in those fields will also be let go.

The cuts will take place next fall, and the faculty members have one year of employment left. That of course has forced affected students and faculty to start wondering what they’re going to do.

“Well, I’m a senior, so I’ll graduate because none of this taking place until next September, but right now all of us students, we’re just kind of focusing on making the best out of a worst-case scenario. None of us wanted to ever have to think about going to a different college or trying to figure out how to transfer credits,” said Maci Wehri, DSU senior.

Her theater program is one of those being cut and there aren’t many other four-year programs in the region.

DSU President Steven Easton informed students in August about possible cuts.

