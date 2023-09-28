Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson State University’s President announced that the school is eliminating seven majors and letting go of some tenured faculty members.

President Steve Easton’s reorganization document states that majors: communication, information analytics, mathematics, mathematics education, music, political science and theatre are being eliminated.

Five tenured faculty connected to these programs have been given termination notices.

It also states that for these majors, most or all upper-division courses will be cut.

Teach-out plans are being developed for students in these majors, and the letter states they will try to offer coursework and related activities to the programs being phased out.

Easton says the faculty members’ last day will be September 30, 2024.

The discontinuation of these majors will be effective in the 2024-25 academic year.

